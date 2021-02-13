Round one of the winter precipitation will have come to an end by Monday night.
Monday night/Tuesday morning will feature extremely dangerous arctic temperatures, with a low in the single digits. Wind chill values will be well below zero.
The ice and snow will not melt and hazardous travel conditions will remain in place. Travel is highly discouraged through at least Tuesday. Minimize your time outdoors and wear proper attire if you go outside. You will be at risk of hypothermia if outdoors for an extended period of time.
Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday are not expected to get above freezing for most locations north of I-10, so the ice and snow will remain in place on the roads.
Its not until Wednesday where a brief period of above-freezing temperatures come into the area as another coastal low develops and initially pushes in some slightly warmer air. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 30s/40s for inland areas and in the 50s along the coast.
A high pressure moves into the area on Thursday, which will bring clearing skies with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, below freezing temperatures could remain in Walker County.
According to the National Weather Service, we won't be trapped in this cold weather pattern all week though warmer temperatures are on the horizon! High pressure shifts to the east on Friday afternoon and reintroduces onshore flow to the area.
Resultantly, temperatures will rise into the 40s and 50s across the area on Friday. Temperatures will be back into the 60s by next weekend as onshore flow persists.
