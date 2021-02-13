Snow will be ending across the area Monday morning as it moves off to the east. Very light additional amounts possible east of I-45 perhaps 1/2" to trace amounts.
Temperatures will remain the issue Monday with northerly winds of 10-20 mph and gusty at times. Wind chill readings of -10 to 12 degrees with the colder readings -10 to 5 along and north of the I-10 corridor. Temperatures will only be rising 3 to 5 degrees today over most areas and remaining 10 to 20 inland and around 20 at the coast.
As of 7 a.m. on Monday, the wind chill in Huntsville was temperature was 13 degrees with a -2 wind chill.
Monday night and Tuesday: Bitter cold tonight with lows of -1 far north to 17 on the Gulf facing beaches. Warmer Tuesday as a low pressure system develops along the South Texas coast late in the day this will initially relax winds and turn them to the east Tuesday afternoon drawing back some warmer air from the Gulf. I-10 northward should still be below freezing for high temperatures and closer to the coast upper 30s for highs. This should be sufficient to melt most of the snow and ice present for areas south of the I-10 corridor.
Tuesday Night-Thursday: Another storm system will move into the region late Tuesday night through Thursday morning. This system is likely to bring a round of rain to the coastal areas and a mix of freezing rain/sleet/snow to the northern areas. Cold air surges back into the region Thursday morning.
Northern areas from Brenham to Huntsville should eventually rise above freezing Friday afternoon.
