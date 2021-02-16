Another winter storm could impact Walker County tonight.
Temperatures below the freezing mark is expected to continue throughout the day, with a high near 28 degrees.
The area also remains under a winter storm warning, with nearly a quarter inch of ice possible in the area tonight and an additional half inch possible tomorrow evening. The winter storm is expected to start around 6 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Clear skies on Friday will allow temperatures to reach the 40s on Friday. On Saturday, the return of southerly winds will drive temperatures up to the mid-50s.
