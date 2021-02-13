Walker County could see up to 4 inches of snow over the next few days, with temperatures reaching near record lows.
According to the National Weather Service, bitterly cold air will continue moving into the region into midweek as an Arctic air mass spills into the area. There will be two weather systems, one on Sunday night into Monday morning and another towards the middle of the week that will produce precipitation across many parts of Southeast Texas.
Travel will be impacted by hazardous road conditions, sporadic power outages will be a possibility where ice builds up on power lines and/or trees, pipes (including sprinkler systems) will be subject to bursting if not adequately insulated and hypothermia may be a possibility for those exposed and not dressed accordingly.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management will activate an emergency warming shelter at the storm shelter, located at 455 SH 75 N in Huntsville. It will be open from 5 p.m. on Sunday until noon on Wednesday.
Citizens are required to bring necessary clothing, medication, toiletries, baby food, formula, diapers, etc. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are required at all times in the shelter. If you need a warm place to stay during this event, you must call and register with the Emergency Operations Center at 936-435-8035 between the hours of 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Walker County identification is required for entry.
Sunday night to Monday morning
Still on track to move across the region, with Walker County under a Winter Storm Warning.
Look for rain-freezing rain to transition to a mix then eventually snow as it exits. Not an ideal situation whatsoever starting out with ice and expect this to cause numerous impacts across the region. Precipitation will taper off by early afternoon.
Highs for the day Monday will occur first thing in the morning followed by continued falling readings throughout the day. Bone chilling readings in the single digits north and teens to low 20s coast are expected Monday night.
Tuesday night to Thursday
Look for precipitation to begin developing Tuesday evening then expand in coverage overnight and Wednesday. Precipitation should clear out Thursday evening followed by a gradual warm-up next weekend.
