Huntsville, TX (77320)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.