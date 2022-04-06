The Huntsville Item is looking for the cutest kids, 4 and under, in Walker County.
Registration and submission is open until April 15.
Submit your favorite photo of your kids, no professional photos will be accepted, and have our readers vote on their favorites.
Registration is $20 per child. All registration fees and voting charges will be donated to the Huntsville Item’s Newspapers in Education program for Walker County schools.
The first place winner will receive a gift basket, free photo sitting and will be featured in the Summer 2022 Huntsville Living Magazine.
Both second and third place winners will receive a gift card.
Voting begins Tuesday, April 19.
All entries will appear in the Summer 2022 Huntsville Living Magazine.
To register, visit itemonline.com/cutest.
