WCGS makes trip to Clayton Library

On July 25, the Walker County Genealogy Society (WCGS) teamed up with Historic Tours of Texas to provide a full day of genealogical research at the Family History Research Center at the Clayton Library Campus in Houston.
The Clayton Library is one of the top three genealogical libraries in the United States and offers many genealogical resources that are hard to find.
It is currently estimated that less than 10% of the total genealogical resources are digitalized so a trip to a genealogical library is necessary for the researcher. Thanks to Dr. Caroline Crimm and Historic Tours of Texas, the trip was especially enjoyable because WCGS left all the driving to her. Thirteen members of the WCGS were greeted by Sue Kaufman, Senior Manager of the Clayton Library, who gave the group a library orientation and tour. Six hours of research were provided to WCGS before loading the bus and returning to Huntsville.
WCGS and the Huntsville Public Library are currently preparing for their Summer Genealogy Weekend Aug. 4 and 5, featuring two full days of live genealogical programming are provided. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.
A Silent Auction containing more than 900 books will run July 31-Aug. 5. More information on the event may be found on the Huntsville Public Library website and the WCGS website at www.wcgstx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.