McKailah is a senior at New Waverly High School. She plans to attend Baylor University and pursue a degree in special education.
This year she raised a goat, lamb, steer, many plants for her horticulture project, as well as a baked and canned goods project. She has received the Top Hand Award and Ms. Congeniality at the Walker County Fair in prior years.
McKailah will be one of the 233 Walker County 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors who will be selling her project during the 2020 Walker County Fair auction.
—
The event catalog is now ready for viewing and the online auction will open for pre-bidding on Tuesday, April 14 ending with live, online bidding on Saturday, April 18 starting at 2 p.m.
Opening bids for many projects have already been set.
If you are able and would like to support an exhibitor, there are two ways you can assist:
• Go to www.itemonline.com/fair and follow the directions just below the fair’s tent logo to register as a buyer. This allows you to bid on sale lots during pre-bidding and the live-online auction.
• Add-on to a WCFA youth exhibitor by visiting the Walker County Fair website, under the “Get Involved” tab on the top ribbon. Or go to: www.walkercountyfair.com/p/getinvolved/addonform. Add-ons can be made on-line, by downloading the form and mailing it in with a payment or by calling Traci at the WCFA office at 936-291-8763.
• Additional information on the auction itself will also be available at walkercountyfair.com.
