image0 2.jpeg

Klayton Kleiber is a senior at New Waverly High School. After graduation he plans to college and hopefully play baseball and major in the agriculture field.

He has been a part of the Walker County Fair since he was nine years old, when he competed in the baked goods category — even making a sale or two. Kleiber then started selling broilers, until he began participating in supervised projects.

64-1.jpg

Kleiber and his friend Eric Cheney won the supervised project competition last year, and followed that up with a BBQ pit and trailer for this year’s competition.

Kleiber will be one of the 233 Walker County 4-H and FFA youth exhibitors who will be selling his project during the 2020 Walker County Fair auction. 

image0.jpeg

— 

The event catalog is now ready for viewing and the online auction will open for pre-bidding on Tuesday, April 14 ending with live, online bidding on Saturday, April 18 starting at 2 p.m.

Opening bids for many projects have already been set.

If you are able and would like to support an exhibitor, there are two ways you can assist:

• Go to www.itemonline.com/fair and follow the directions just below the fair’s tent logo to register as a buyer. This allows you to bid on sale lots during pre-bidding and the live-online auction.

• Add-on to a WCFA youth exhibitor by visiting the Walker County Fair website, under the “Get Involved” tab on the top ribbon. Or go to: www.walkercountyfair.com/p/getinvolved/addonform. Add-ons can be made on-line, by downloading the form and mailing it in with a payment or by calling Traci at the WCFA office at 936-291-8763.

• Additional information on the auction itself will also be available at walkercountyfair.com.

Tags