Gene Watson is called “The Singer’s Singer” among performers for his vocal range and tone. He is considered by many to be one of the top ballad singers of his time, producing dozens of top ten hits and performing across the globe. Stephen Sweeten is a local area singer and songwriter known for keeping his country old school, with the honkey tonk flavor of Waylon Jennings and George Jones. Sweeten will open for Watson at Old Town Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Watson never planned to be a singer. He never attempted to pursue this career but is grateful that music found him. His humble beginning as a seasonal farm worker and auto body mechanic still shape the way he views life. Watson earned a living fixing cars in his late teens and that is still his favorite pastime when he isn’t on tour. He approaches music with gratitude and the simple goal of connecting with his fans.
Watson was born in Palestine in 1943 and grew up singing in churches and fields alongside his father, who played blues harmonica and guitar. He began performing at age 12, emulating blues and country music singers like Jimmy Reed and Lefty Frizzell.
He was discovered by the Wilburn Brothers while singing in a Houston nightclub. They invited him to perform in North Carolina and Nashville, which led him to receive a standing ovation at the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 21. A decade later he signed with Capitol Records and began his rise to fame, including recording a song for Clint Eastwood’s movie “Any Which Way You Can”.
In the ‘80s he signed with MCA Records and hit number one with “Fourteen Carat Mind”. He’s had 22 other songs that have reached the top ten. Watson recorded under several labels before creating his own in 2012, Fourteen Carat Music. To date he has produced a total of 34 studio albums and eight compilations. He’s had more than 70 songs make the charts and had six number one hits.
He says the songs that inspire him the most have always been those that people can relate to.
The one that reminds him most of his childhood is “If I Had Any Pride Left at All”.
“It’s a story that everyone has lived,” said Watson. “They eventually throw pride out the widow. When we play that song, the audience gets so quiet you could hear a pin drop.”
Looking back on his six decade career, the moments that stand out are still as clear as day. Signing with Capitol Records, joining the Grand Ole Opry, his first number one hit, and playing across international borders. He says he’s been extremely blessed with a long life and continued success. Even when covid kept him from performing, he was able to see the blessing in that too.
“I always see the glass as half full,” said Watson. “I was able to rest my voice, and come back with it in better shape than before.” Watson looks forward to playing in Huntsville for a number of reasons.
“I love Old Town Theatre,” said Watson. “You can get close to the audience and make them a part of the performance. We’re one hundred percent music, and interacting with the fans is where all the energy comes from. We also look forward to seeing people we know. Living in Kingwood, we’re playing in our own backyard.”
Watson’s Farewell Party Band is made up of old friends and new faces. Staley Rogers has been playing bass alongside him for 26 years. Todd Hines has been his drummer for 18 years and band leader Chad Phillips has served as lead guitarist for a decade. Steel guitar player Boo “Biscuit” Miller joined them just a few months ago, and piano player Dewayne Rice is brand new to the group.
“They are all great musicians,” said Watson, “and they are fun to be around. We get along better on the bus than most families.”
The opening act for Watson, Conroe native Stephen Sweeten says it’s a bucket list item to be opening for one of his personal music icons.
“Growing up watching Gene Watson on Yeehaw, the Grand Ole Opry, and CMT and then being able to open for him. That’s epic to me. Big arenas are cool, but when your heart is connected to a certain style of country, that is the pinnacle.,” said Sweeten, who is also a fan of Old Town Theatre.
“There’s a magical, peaceful feeling in that building,” said Sweeten. “The crowd and the fans are always very responsive, which really gives the show a great energy.”
Like Watson, he is a die-hard traditional country music performer with many of the same influences. Sweeten is the kind of musician that studies other musicians. Not just their music, but their persona and stage presence. He treats artists that inspire him as individual case studies. His current focus is Jerry Lee Lewis. Since Sweeten is a performer who always feels the urge to move, Lewis is a motivational example.
“It’s embedded in my DNA,” said Sweeten. “When I was six or seven, my Dad gave me some cassettes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Bush and George Strait. Their music gave me chills. I mimicked them. As I got older, I developed my own way of expressing myself musically.”
Sweeten grew up watching his Dad’s band perform at VFW halls in the area, so the music scene has always been a part of his life. His first public performances were in a country band with his high school FFA group. Then he won a talent contest sponsored by KSTAR Country Radio. He remains a local favorite through this affiliation and says he is deeply grateful for their support. Performing at Crighton Theatre was the moment he understood this was something he wanted to pursue.
“That got me hooked. Seeing the crowd get into my music really gave me the drive to keep going,” said Sweeten.
Sweeten is a self-taught talent, spurred by the help of his family early on. His grandparents gifted him his first guitar, which he banged around on as often as he could. When he was 15, his Mom pawned some family jewelry to buy him a Rose Folk Guitar. He says that still melts his heart every time he thinks about it. His Dad gave him a Mel Bay book to learn basic chords, and the rest came from practice and experimentation.
“When you teach yourself, you have a different rate of passion and a higher appreciation and connection,” said Sweeten.
Sweeten has opened for Mark Chesnutt, Doug Stone, Gary P. Nunn and Jason Bowen, but you can still find him performing with the Outlaws around Navasota and Montgomery. He just completed recording a handful of songs that will soon be released on radio and Itunes
For more about Gene Watson, visit https://genewatsonmusic.com/, Listen to Stephen Sweeten’s music on all streaming platforms and hear his latest singles at https://www.stephensweetenmusic.com/.
