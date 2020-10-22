A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Areas of patchy fog. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Areas of patchy fog. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 22, 2020 @ 9:31 pm
Huntsville, Texas
The Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees will meet in a regular session tonight at 6 p.m.
See a livestream of the video below.
You can view the agenda below:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.