Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 11:21 pm
Huntsville, Texas
The Huntsville City Council will hold the appeal hearing for former city secretary Brenda Poe tonight at 7:30 p.m. See a livestream of the video below. It will start in closed session.
You can view the agenda below:
