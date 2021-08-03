The Huntsville City Council will meet in a regular session tonight at 6 p.m. See a livestream of the video below.
You can view the agenda below:
Geneva Ova Johnson (96) passed away on June 15, 2021. Her memorial service will be August 7, 2021 at 11:00 at First Baptist Church in Huntsville, Texas.
The percentage of Texas Covid-19 tests coming back positive is now at levels considered red flags by Gov. Greg Abbott and the Trump administration during the height of the pandemic. State officials and virologists say the highly contagious delta variant is fueling the rise in new cases and hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated. The delta variant also is capable of infecting the vaccinated, considered breakthrough infections, although the vaccinated experience only mild cases. Should the public return to pandemic safety measures such as mask wearing in public places?
