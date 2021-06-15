The Huntsville City Council will meet in a regular session tonight at 6 p.m. See a livestream of the video below.
You can view the agenda below:
Irene Jaehne Mouser beloved mother, grandmother, and friend went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 93, in Huntsville, Tx. on June 9, 2021. Irene met her husband Leroy Mouser while working at the Houston Police Department. In 1947, Leroy and Irene were married, had three sons,…
On Friday, officials with the Walker County Hospital District board announced that they have finalized a $7.8 million purchase of Huntsville Memorial Hospital. Do you feel like this is a good use of tax dollars, and is this the right direction for the struggling health care facility?
