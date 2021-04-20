The Huntsville City Council will meet in a regular session tonight at 6 p.m. See a livestream of the video below.
You can view the agenda below:
Leigh Henderson Cox, Jr., 95, died peacefully on April 8, 2021 after a fall and brief illness. Leigh was born in Huntsville, TX to Leigh and Jewel Cox. He attended Rice Institute where he earned both his bachelors and master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering. During WWII, he served in the …
Nolan will lie in state from 11:00am to 6:00pm on Wed. April 14, 2021 at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, TX. Graveside services will be on Thurs. April 15 at 10:00am at Pioneer Cemetery in Riverside, TX. Procession will depart from the funeral home at 9:00am.
