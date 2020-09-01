The Huntsville City Council will meet in a regular session tonight at 6 p.m. See a livestream of the video below.
You can view the agenda below:
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 10:12 pm
The Huntsville City Council will meet in a regular session tonight at 6 p.m. See a livestream of the video below.
You can view the agenda below:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.