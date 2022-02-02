A suspected local drug dealer is now behind bars after a service arrest warrant led to the discovery of a large amount of narcotics in his Huntsville home.
The Huntsville Police Department was assisting the Walker County Sheriff’s Office serving an arrest warrant for Damian Deshawn Archie Jan. 28 at 26 Howard Circle in Huntsville when the suspect inadvertently led police officers to search his home.
The sheriff’s department arrived on the scene prior to the police and arrested the suspect for charges including violating his parole, a bond surrender for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and a second offense driving while intoxicated with failure to appear.
The suspect told the officers he believed his girlfriend’s daughter was in the apartment and officers with the police department searched the home to find her, however, it turned out that he was mistaken and no child was in the home.
“When we were checking to locate this child after this man was arrested, we didn’t find the child, but we did find a bunch of drugs,” said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department.
As the police searched the apartment for the child, the officers observed a large amount of narcotics in the house, at which point they backed out, secured the premises and obtained a search warrant.
The Huntsville Police Department collected nearly seven ounces of marijuana, 130 grams of ecstasy, over 30 grams of methamphetamine, several grams of cocaine, seven grams of hydrocodone, nine grams of Xanax, six grams of Adderall and 20 grams of PCP.
“There was also a gun located and quite a bit of cash, so obviously this apartment had a drug operation going on,” Barnes said. “Hard work and a little bit of luck goes a long way in police work and this was one where we removed a whole bunch of drugs and a gun from the community and got a bad guy arrested.”
