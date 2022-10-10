The Huntsville Lions Club is kicking off their fourth year of Coats for Kids project. The campaign is the brainchild of Lion Polly Pittman, who has spearheaded it since 2019. The Club delivered 550 coats last year to students in Huntsville that were identified by school officials as needing a warm coat for winter.
“The smile on the children’s face when you tell them the coat is theirs to keep warms my heart every time,” said Pittman. “As Lions, our motto is ‘We Serve’. This is just one way I am able to serve the younger community. We are very proud of the work we have done as we enter our fourth year.”
Pittman added that the committee has been fundraising and replenishing supplies over the past two weeks. The next step is the exciting part of delivering to PreK through middle school students in six schools, HeadStart, Hospitality House, and the Boys and Girls Club.
“The outpouring of support from the citizens of Walker County show that they truly care the children,” Pittman said.
“The biggest reward is walking into any school and seeing the kids with those jackets. I know those babies aren’t standing at the bus stop freezing.”
Pittman said the committee serving on the Coats for Kids campaign have all been essential in making sure that donations are received, processed and coats get into the hands of the young. Sizes being collected are Children’s 4-16.
“To fill the need when we are contacted by the school nurse or counselor, we have the coats sorted and identified and will pull what is needed. However, there are times when we don’t have a particular size and that is where the monetary donations come into play,” Pittman said.
Committee members include Lions Gary O’Bannon, Pat Speer, Gaye Clements, Jim WIllett, and Pittman, who work in conjunction with local retailers to obtain the sizes needed.
“Our community has truly come together to make Coats for Kids such a success,” Pittman said.
Those wishing to donate financially can mail a check to the Lions Club at P.O. Box 67, Huntsville, TX 77342 or find the Huntsville Tx Lions on Facebook.
Donation boxes are located in banks and churches that requested boxes, with over 15 throughout town.
“With the economy in the state it is, we are working furiously to meet the needs of these children,” Pittman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.