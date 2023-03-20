The buzzword “community” is so often used that we have forgotten its core meaning. The importance of the word has had a great impact on our lives. Huntsville is growing and moving so fast, it is important we remember why people wanted to move here.
We must elect individuals who still honor our community values and not political agendas that divide our community. Our teachers, business owners and ministers should be invested here also. Communities are the social connections that bind us to each other for a bigger purpose.
There is security, kinship, mental health check and balances, and resolution in communities. The new attempts to create a sense of community via neighborhood apps, homeowners associations and precincts fall short. The authentic thing is hard to manufacture as we slowly lose our connection to each other.
I grew up on the north side of Huntsville in a modest home with three siblings. The backyard was filled with plum, pear, pomegranate, and fig trees, thanks to my mom’s gardening skills.
On this street, and the streets north and south, lived my elementary school principal, my first grade teacher, my “hair dresser,” cousins, our seamstress, school teachers, minister, senior citizens, a small church and friends. When you drove down the streets, you had to speak to everyone sitting outside, whether you knew them or not. “How y’all doing?”
I knew very little about the other parts of town, although I knew they existed. My world in this community was perfect. I knew where Piggy Wiggly and Hensarling Grocery Stores and a bank were located. I went to piano lessons and church in Rodgersville and the dry cleaners was on Avenue M, known as “The Drag.” And if I needed to die, Cox Funeral Home was always there.
My maternal uncle worked in weather-beaten, wood floor building in Rogersville, where he cooked and was known for his BBQ. I still remember that smell of sweet hickory wood mixed with grease, greens and other assortments of foods. Rogersville was everyone’s community because here was the forerunners of a “plan community” with residential housing, barber and beauty shop, Mr. Moten’s Store, daycare and the best BBQ in town.
Life in my community was perfect until one Halloween night my, older brother decided he and a friend would stage a decapitated dummy, with water running from his neck, to give the appearance of blood on one of the main streets in the neighborhood. The police were called because the individual who happened upon this scene could not differentiate between water and blood. The community gave them up but fortunately there were no serious consequences.
Most of my parent’s friends worked in education, since dad was now principal at a high school. Those were great days for a young impressionable girl, who loved the high stepping majorettes, and spirited cheerleaders. This was my community, as I dreamed of wearing my hair like the older girls, buying red lipstick at TG&Y, as there was no Ulta.
There were all types of school and community programs the family was required to attend. It was a world without cell phones, game boys, iPads to entertain the young minds. Yes, you have to sit through long programs and pretend you are somewhere else.
For spring break, we (me and my siblings) worked on our tans at a relative’s garden, planting, pruning or picking vegetables. We entertained ourselves by swinging on a low-hanging arm of a pine tree, that continues to live on despite the abuse it was subjected to by children hiding from the sun and trying to escape work. This was part of my family’s community.
Communities played such an important part in my life that I wonder how today’s children make it without neighbors sitting on the porch monitoring their walk home from school or who is coming and going - a free neighborhood security patrol.
Or your teacher giving your parents a behavior report when they saw them at church or community meetings. I hated accountability during that time of my life. The connection and unexplained glue that held us all together and accountable to each other was the community.
A stable community will not guarantee a successful life for anyone but it will give you a cushion to fall back on when the trials and tribulations of life challenge your mental health.
You remember the craziness of your youth and how riding a bicycle made you feel free and independent. And a hooked screen door was all we needed to keep bad folks out of your home.
Remember how that feels, then find others in your circle who understand the power of a united community and encourage them to get involved in leadership roles, school board, city council, county commissioners, local boards and commissions. Grow your circle, share your vision and hold our leaders accountable. But most importantly, use the power of the vote.
Dee Howard Mullins is a reporter for the Item. She has served on Huntsville City Council and is a retired Federal employee. She can be reached at deehm@itemonline.com.
