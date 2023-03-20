Kaboom! It’s play time in the city parks. “Play is the highest form of research.” Open up the gates and let the kiddos bounce off the walls and run and roam through the playgrounds of their neighborhood parks. It’s no fun if children are not allowed to jump and climb, flip and flop, twist and turn, sit and squat, maybe read and write, and make new friends with people, animals, and mother nature.
“It is vital that when educating our children’s brains, we do not neglect to educate their hearts.”
When kids are loose and free without a care in the world, it makes their heart sing with the rhythm of life.
Tuesday, day one of building a new playspace at Emancipation (MLK) Park was a gigantic success. Day one established the tone for the rest of the week.There is no doubt that this week of work during spring break will be well worth the sacrifice. I anticipate progressive success each day.
There was a collective number of fifty volunteers and city workers (am and pm) on deck delivering and assembling equipment ready to position for installation later on.
The volunteers were excited to be a part of a historical legacy bearing the name of a world changer, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The volunteers included the Kaboom staff, pastors, deacons, my husband, college students from UTSA (University of Texas-San Antonio who heard about the project), Sam Houston State students, including members of NABA (National Association of Black Accounts), and Huntsville High School softball team. I was elated to see everyone working together for a common goal with smiles, humor, and a little bit of perspiration. The temperature was 48 degrees and the March wind did not hesitate to blow. You had to keep moving or you would freeze and become a pillar of ice.
Dr. King’s famous speech, “I Have a Dream” was on full display when I witnessed workers of different races and ages, sitting down together eating lunch and enjoying one another. It was a picturesque view of hope and glory. Dr. King’s vision for America and the world manifested in Huntsville,Texas on March 14, 2023. The Scriptures remind us if there is no vision, the people perish. I believe if Dr. King was present in Huntsville, this event would bring tears to his eyes.
Let us continue to synergize by allowing the younger generation to show us a better way of living, loving, and negotiating.
A special “thank you” to the Powell Foundation of Houston, Kaboom!, and the City of Huntsville for partnering together to create play-spaces around the city to allow our children to have a safe and healthy environment for play.
Other elementary schools who are in the design phase for June creation are Huntsville Elementary, Sam Houston, and Ella Stewart. Scott Johnson’s redesign is slated for 2024 after the upgrades and move.
Chris Tyson is a transitional and retired public school educator of more than thirty years of service. She is a contemporary columnist.
