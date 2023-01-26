James Gillespie’s star shown brightly over Texas from 1835 until 1867. As introduction, he captained sixth company at the Battle of San Jacinto, April 21st 1836. His company included his father-in-law, Hezekiah Farris, cousin-in-law, Andrew Montgomery, and Andrew’s brother, John, all citizens of original Montgomery County which included Huntsville. He furthermore, served as Lieutenant Colonel over the “Montgomery Volunteers” organized to repel the invasion of the army of Mexican General Vasquez in 1842. With these accomplishments, however, the story of James Gillespie has just begun.
It was in late 1835 that Gillaspie, with thirty- five fellow Tennesseans, made his way to Texas bent upon fighting alongside the Texans. Upon serving honorably in the cause of Texas Independence, in 1838 he pioneered the mail route from Houston to New Cincinnati, the latter community northeast of Huntsville. Dangerous was this task, with weather racking havoc on primitive roads coupled to a prevalence of hostile Indians and bandits. As already indicated, the Mexican invasion of 1842 interrupted this adventure.
By 1845, Texas had entered the Union as a state. Consequently, Mexico, never reconciled to Texas Independence, succumbed to war with the United States in 1846. Never to miss an opportunity to defend his adopted land, James Gillaspie served as captain in that campaign, leading his company in the capture of the famous Bishop’s Palace.
Having survived in yet another momentous encounter, he sought, finally, to settle down with his wife, Susan, also a Tennessee transplant, near their large array of progeny. It was then that he became connected with the State Penitentiary system. As Superintendent of Penitentiaries from 1850 to 1858, he orchestrated the planning and erection of the first Central Prison Plant of the State of Texas.
Gillaspie’s retirement was short-lived, for soon his beloved Texas became embroiled in the Great Civil War. Unable to resist, at age 55 he again joined the fray. Offered a higher rank, he chose again to be a captain, organizing a company for the defense of Galveston. After the war, in 1867, he resumed his task as Superintendent of the Penitentiaries of Texas. Alas, however, in that same year the great plague of yellow fever ended his life.
As an extended event of the Texas Centennial, on May 2, 1937, with great ceremony, a distinguished gathering honored Gillaspie, dedicating a splendid marker to his memory. Featuring names of the many brave men who served with him in battle, the marker stands facing Huntsville’s Oakwood Cemetery some fifty yards due west of the marker astride Sam Houston’s grave.
The Sam Houston connection is fitting, for there are numerous parallels in the lives of James Gillaspie and Houston: both were born in Virginia but spent quality time in Tennessee before coming to Texas and both fought in one of the most pivotal battles in the history of humankind, that of San Jacinto. They also served the Republic of Texas, in peace and war, and both became citizens of Huntsville, to be buried in that community with markers facing each other’s abode of final rest.
Having served honorably in four critical military engagements defending his adopted land of Texas, plus serving in highly responsible civilian capacities, James Gillaspie was truly a marvel of Early Texas.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.