I have been concerned about the heavy handed decision made by our mayor and city council regarding our local library’s management since it was first made public.
Their decision, with no discussion or public input borders on being dictatorial. Linda Meyer has written a brilliant Letter To The Editor concerning this.
If you have not read her letter, I urge you to do so.
Actions, such as our mayor and city council have railroaded through, with no public input or discussion are the very things that slowly erode our freedoms. It is like water dripping on a rock. Over an extended period of time, the rock will no longer exist. If the citizens do not stand up against such dictatorial practices, we will cease to be a free society.
Gerry Etheredge
Huntsville, Texas
