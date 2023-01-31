As my final response to the Mayor’s letter in the January 28,2023 Huntsville Item, I will not deal with each of the issues the Mayor has presented as a smoke screen to reality , but will suffice to make several observations.
First, there is an old saying,” If you throw a rock in a crowd, the guilty party will yell out.”
Secondly, “ The more you stir in stuff, the more it will stink.”
It is my opinion that both letters printed in The Huntsville Item from the Mayor, fall into both of these categories. He has offered many misleading statements about the environment that exists in the city along with numerous excuses for a lack of transparency and actual community involvement.
I think that this final old statement represents what the Mayor has expressed in both of his letters, “ Excuses are tools of incompetence used to build monuments of nothing.”
Richard Watkins
Huntsville, Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.