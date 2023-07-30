Dear Editor:
Thursday, July 13, 2023, The Walker County Emergency Management Director, Butch Davis, spoke at the Huntsville Lion’s Club on emergency preparedness. Butch demonstrated his thorough knowledge of his job and the efforts he and his team have made to support the county in any emergency. He illustrated how well the county is prepared.
I have known Butch Davis for years from the 1980’s. I have always been impressed with his knowledge of his job and his masterful execution of that job.
Walker County can rest easy as long as Butch Davis is on the job. We are in good hands! Everyone in the county should be proud of the amazing work our Emergency Management team is doing for us. Thank you Butch.
Joseph M. Kirkland
Huntsville, Texas
