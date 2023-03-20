Hello, Mayor Brauninger.
I am a queer, non-binary citizen of Huntsville. I understand you and I disagree wildly on what constitutes moral behavior. And that’s the beauty of our constitution, is it not?
Just like our religious beliefs and convictions, our morals are highly personal and deeply intimate. We can disagree. I’m grateful we live in a country that enshrined our 1st amendment right to freedom of religion (including an understanding that not all Christians agree with you and the right to believe in no god at all). We are guaranteed the right to not have to share viewpoints, morals, or ideologies.
Morals have always diverged broadly, and LGBTQ+ people have always existed across contexts and cultures. The nostalgic, imagined past you evoke in your letter, one of “shared morals,” only seems to be so because LGTBQ+ people were silenced through violence and threats of violence.
We shouldn’t legislate morals, but rather work towards community ethics, that is a shared vision of how we might live together as a community while respecting these constitutionally protected religious beliefs and maintaining our freedoms.
But I am troubled by your sermon of a letter to our local paper, and what I see as a deeply troubling pattern of yourself and city officials bullying LGBTQ+ citizens, claiming that LGTBQ+ citizens are somehow dangerous when we are simply trying to live our lives in peace, and decrying those with political and personal beliefs you demean as “woke.”
The people you attack are trying to address long histories of inequality in our country. Your letter reads as willfully ignorant and disrespectful of those with beliefs different from yours, far from your own professed morals of “loving your neighbor as you love yourself.”
You, like all of us, are entitled to your own morals, and I am grateful we have the constitutional right to disagree. But I find your poorly informed rant and your expectation that citizens live up to your own religious ideology to be disrespectful of your citizens and ill-befitting an elected official.
Ada Hubrig
Huntsville, Texas
