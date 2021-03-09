The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is launching a limited COVID-19 vaccination site.
For now only those in Phases 1A and 1B can receive the shots, according to the DSHS website. That includes education workers, frontline health care workers, residents at long-term care facilities, people older than 65 and those with health conditions that increase their risk of severe complications from COVID-19.
Vaccines will be given by appointment only on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter. Appointments must be made by calling 936-435-8035 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 936-295-6151 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
County officials advise citizens to be patient if the phones are busy.
The vaccination program is in conjunction with Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Huntsville Family Medicine and the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
