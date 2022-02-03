The National Weather Service has issued two weather advisories and one warning as the area’s first winter storm this season nears Walker County.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory Thursday, now in effect from 2 p.m. this afternoon to midnight tonight, as freezing rain and total ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected to sweep Walker County and its surrounding areas.
A wind chill advisory has also been added, from 6 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. Friday, and is expected to bring in a frigid wind chill as low as 10 above zero and could result in hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken.
A hard freeze warning has been issued for the same time period with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees are expected to creep in over night. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Sidewalks, roads and bridges could be very slippery, and hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. Individuals are advised to stay off of the roads to avoid possible accidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.