A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southeastern Grimes County in southeastern Texas... Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas... Until 445 PM CDT.
At 405 PM, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montgomery, or 11 miles west of Willis, moving northeast at 40 mph.
60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are possible.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Willis, New Waverly, Montgomery, Huntsville State Park and Dacus. HAIL...1.00IN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.