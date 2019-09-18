The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southeast Texas... including the following counties...Montgomery...Polk...San Jacinto...Trinity and Walker.
* Through Thursday morning 7 am.
* The remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda in western Montgomery county early this morning will continue slowly very slowly drift and wobble northward today. Deep tropical moisture will continue to stream into the region today through Thursday fueling the redevelopment of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will accompany the stronger storms. Eventually this afternoon another band of storms is expected to develop and focus the heavier amounts inland in the Watch area. Locally heavy will be possible across the watch area. Some areas generally along and south of a Bay City to Manvel to South Houston to Liberty have had periods of heavy rainfall already and with rainfall totals of 3-9 inches. Additional rainfall on top of these already hard hit areas will quickly become runoff and lead to worsening flood conditions.
* The Flash Flood Watch has been expanded and extended and will probably need to be modified on Thursday as the heaviest rainfall threat should start to focus over the eastern areas and away from the immediate coast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of floods and flash floods. If flash flooding is observed...act quickly. Move up to escape flood waters. Do not stay in areas subject to flooding when water begins rising.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
