Over 900,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas this week. Walker County providers have been allocated 1,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines intended as a first-dose.
More than 230,000 additional first doses are expected to be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.
Texas has now administered more than 9.2 million doses, an increase of over 800,000 in the last week. Over 6.2 million people have received at least one dose and more than 3.15 million are fully vaccinated. Among Texas seniors, 60% have received at least one dose and one in three are now fully vaccinated. Nearly one in seven of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated.
However, the numbers in Walker County are much lower, with nearly 16% of residents over the age 16 receiving at least one dose. Approximately 7% of residents are fully vaccinated.
All persons over the age of 50 are eligible to receive the vaccine, alongside health care workers, long-term care residents, people with chronic health care conditions that may increase their risk of severe COVID-19, and school and child care workers. DSHS estimates that 12 to 14 million Texans are currently eligible to be vaccinated.
In addition to the first doses, the state is ordering 674,580 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed.
People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.