A burn ban for Walker County will be lifted tomorrow.
Officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon, with the ban set to be lifted at 8 a.m. on Thursday
The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index rating average as of Wednesday afternoon was 606. The KBDI is used to determine forest fire potential on a scale of zero to 800, with 800 representing absolute dry conditions.
The driest part of Walker County is 672, which is above the number where Davis usually recommends a burn ban, and the wettest is 474.
Additional rain is expected in Walker County over the next few days.
