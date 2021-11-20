HUNTSVILLE — Ready to grow and living to serve!
The Walker County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service recently welcomed 13 newly certified Texas Master Gardeners at the annual intern graduation ceremony earlier this month.
The local Texas Master Gardener program is an educational volunteer development program of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and is conducted through the Walker County AgriLife Extension office. Applicants were selected at the end 2020 to attend 15 weekly specialized horticulture training courses from January through May of 2021.
This cohort was unique in that they completed the first ever fully online educational training courses. Graduates have received more than 50 hours of horticulture education in areas of soil and plant nutrition; insect, disease, and weed management; lawn care; vegetable gardening; home fruit production; ornamental flowers, shrubs, and trees; water conservation; and Earth-Kind Landscaping.
Enthusiasm, and a willingness to serve and educate the community is at the heart of the Texas Master Gardener Program. All Master Gardener graduates have completed at least 50 hours of volunteer service along with the educational training hours in order to fulfill the requirements to become a certified Texas Master Gardener.
Starting back in 1978, the Texas Master Gardener Program was established to help meet the communal demand for horticulture knowledge. Today it is one of the most effective volunteer organizations in the state. It is driven by a large group volunteers who have a love for gardening and a passion for learning and sharing horticulture knowledge within their community. Each Master Gardener has unique areas of interest and expertise that enables the program to meet the diverse needs of the community they serve.
You will find Walker County Master Gardeners answering telephone requests to assist the home gardener with information related to gardening, working in the AgriLife demonstration gardens and greenhouse, teaching youth at the Junior Master Gardener summer camps and in classroom gardens, collecting seeds and growing plants to sell at the Spring and Fall plant sale, among other community based educational extension projects.
Do you want to learn more about the culture and maintenance of a variety of types of plants? Are you eager to participate in a practical and intense training program? Do you enjoy sharing your knowledge with people? Do you have enough time to train and complete the volunteer hours with a sincere interest in nature and gardening?
If you answered yes to these questions, maybe you could be one of our next Texas Master Gardener graduates! Our Walker County Master Gardener program is always looking for dedicated volunteers to serve our community. Contact us if you are interested in becoming a Texas Master Gardener here in Walker County, we are excited to meet you!
—
Walker County -Texas A&M AgriLife has been established on Facebook to provide updates and information to Walker County residents and landowners on a timely basis. For more information on the Walker County Master Gardeners, please call (936) 435-2426 or go to the Walker County Master Gardeners Facebook page. The WCMG Facebook page is a bounty of useful gardening information and citizens are encouraged to peruse it often. If you have any questions about the information in this article or any of the Extension programs, please contact the Walker County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at (936) 435-2426.
