The Walker County Tax Office and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles are alerting residents about a motor vehicle registration scam hitting the area.
County tax assessor-collector Diana McRae said that her office has received multiple calls from a phishing scam, in which customers are receiving information requests (via text messaging) purporting to come from TxDMV. The scam is used to attempt to trick individuals into giving up their private information.
TxDMV officials said in a release that the agency will never reach out directly via email, or text, requesting any personal information from you. If you receive such an email or text message purporting to be from TxDMV, please do not respond to it. It is best to contact TxDMV directly if any messaging seems suspicious.
