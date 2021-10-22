HUNTSVILLE — Walker County Sheriff’s Office new vehicles will look a little different, the Sheriff’s Office has changed the vehicle graphics for the first time in over 16 years.
"We believe the new look has a more modern appearance to them, one of the top priorities we were attempting to achieve in this change was for the vehicles to be easier identified from a distance as law enforcement," Chief Deputy Tim Whitecotton said.
The transition will be phased in overtime as newer vehicles enter service into the fleet, so the public will see a mix of the older style graphics with the newer ones at this time.
