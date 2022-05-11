Walker County residents got the opportunity to meet and hear from candidates for District 12 Representative and County Judge Tuesday at the storm shelter located at the H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum of Texas in a forum hosted by the Walker County Republicans.
Incumbent for District 12 Representative Kyle Kacal joined rival Ben Bius in answering seven questions posed by local party members. Each candidate was allotted a two-minute time limit to respond to questions, followed by a three-minute conclusion describing their goals and qualifications.
Initial questions for Kacal and Bius focused around issues of importance in Texas. Each addressed problems associated with the resettlement of refugee populations and use of state resources regarding illegal immigration. The candidates strongly condemned the current state of affairs at the southern border.
“I believe Texas is being invaded,” said Bius, who went on to discuss Texans as a priority.
Kacal spoke of protecting the interest of Texans, stating that, “Texas is the greatest state in the union.”
Candidates expressed similar views on illegal immigration and addressed property owners concerned about eminent domain laws surrounding pipeline and road expansions within District 12.
Each focused on different strengths they could bring to the position. Kacal focused on his proven record of good public service. Bius spoke about his ties to the local community.
In the race for Walker County Judge, candidate Colt Christian spoke of his interest in incentivizing commercial investment and cited his experience with the Texas Farm Bureau as a tool to lobby for the interests of the citizens of Walker County.
A representative for Frank Olivares relayed that the candidate could not be present due to a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, though his service in the United States Marine Corps and Christian background were key qualifications for Olivares.
Organizers and candidates urged citizens to commit to their civic duties and vote for their representatives in this upcoming runoff election.
Early voting for the candidates in question begins on May 16, 2022 and ends on May 20, 2022 with the election soon following on May 24, 2022.
