Candidates for Walker County Judge and Texas State Representative gathered to discuss their perspectives during a forum hosted by Walker County Republican Women this week. Voters had the opportunity to meet and speak with each of the candidates.
Both Kyle Kacal and Ben Bius, who are running for Texas State Representative were present at the forum.
“I want to thank the Republican women of Walker County for hosting this. It has been a great opportunity to get to see folks, talk about the state House race for House District 12 and I look forward to developing better relationships with all the folks that I’ve been blessed to meet this week,” said Kacal.
Ben Bius said, “I hope that my candidacy is good for all the citizens of Walker County and our entire district.”
Two candidates for Walker County Judge also participated.
“I’m ready to go to work for Walker County,” said Colt Christian.
Frank Olivares, who has thrown his name in the hat said, “vote for Frank Olivares on May 24. Early voting is the 16th through the 20th. Get out there and vote for Frank Olivares for Walker County Judge.”
