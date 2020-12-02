Walker County emergency officials have reported 202 cases over the past two days, marking one of the largest surges of new community cases during the pandemic. Officials say that 111 newly confirmed community cases were reported Tuesday, while 91 new cases came in on Wednesday.
The pandemic has also continued to put pressure on the state's medical infrastructure with more than 9,100 Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.The Houston metropolitan trauma service area, which includes Walker County, has 1,368 lab-confirmed patients, taking up 9.24 percent of hospital capacity.
Walker County officials have recorded more than nearly 5,500 COVID-19 cases and 69 fatalities. The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.
Cases of COVID-19 within the seven local TDCJ facilities make up for just under 50 percent of all local cases.
