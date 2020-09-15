Texas health officials on Tuesday reported 4,816 new cases of the coronavirus and 132 additional deaths. Meanwhile, officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management added 39 additional cases to push the community case total over the 2,000 person threshold.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is now 668,746, while the death toll stands at 14,343, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The Walker County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed 2,005 community cases and 12 deaths, while the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has reported a total of 2,014 inmate cases.
Health officials estimate that nearly 68,500 cases in the state are currently active, while an estimated 1,373 cases are active in Walker County.
There were about 3,300 people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Texas on Tuesday, health officials said. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking July 22 at 10,893.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
