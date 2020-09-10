Walker County emergency management officials on Thursday reported 24 new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Meanwhile, Texas health officials reported 3,852 new cases and 161 additional deaths from people sickened by the virus.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management said that the county’s total number of reported community cases so far is now at 1,825, with nine verified community deaths reported. State officials are reporting 51 total deaths in Walker County, but only 40 total deaths have been accounted for by the local emergency office.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Health officials said that 3,575 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
