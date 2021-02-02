Walker County officials on Tuesday reported 142 additional COVID-19 cases, a sign that the virus is still active in an area that is still awaiting mass vaccination efforts to begin.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management says that 1,600 community cases are currently marked as active, with an estimated 277 active cases in the local TDCJ units. At least 93 community members and local offenders have died due to complications from the virus.
At least 8,267 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Walker County since the pandemic began in mid-March.
Free public testing is available at two kiosks located at 125 Medical Park Lane and 455 State Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville. The tests are by appointment only, and can be made at www.curative.com. At least 20,201 tests have been administered in Walker County.
