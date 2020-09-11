Walker County reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, and three additional deaths.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management said the total confirmed community cases in the county is now at 1,838 and there have been 12 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The state health department said about 3,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of hospitalizations has been decreasing since peaking in July at 10,893, and the number of newly reported cases has also been decreasing since then.
An estimated 65 percent (1,206) of the community cases of the virus remain active in Walker County, while only 10 percent of statewide cases are active
Officials with Sam Houston State University say that 154 cases of COVID-19 from members of the university faculty, staff or student population are active, with 281 cases reported on the campus.
Testing is available at the Walker County Fairgrounds on Sept. 15, 22 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional seven-day testing will be held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic. For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Friday’s geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 1,094 (59.52%)
• New Waverly: 17 (0.92%)
• Riverside: 6 (0.33%)
• Precinct 1: 163 (8.87%)
• Precinct 2: 104 (5.66%)
• Precinct 3: 214 (11.64%)
• Precinct 4: 147 (8%)
• Unknown: 93 (5.06%)
