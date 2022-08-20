Walker County Judge Danny Pierce and Walker County Commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing the Gulf Coast Trades Center’s 50th Anniversary. The proclamation read by Walker County Judge; Danny Pierce highlighted the Trades Center’s Golden Anniversary. Pierce noted its impact on the area and the at-risk youth which are served. Sitting upon 57 acres inside the Sam Houston National Forest, the site provides a stable environment though several programs allowing youth to reach their potential.
Walker County Commissioners were updated on several items including plans to remodel the Walker County Senior Center, to address issues and allow for additional space in order to meet the additional needs of those currently served by the Senior Center as well as those who may be experiencing food insecurity due to rising costs. during their Aug. 15 meeting.
Commissioners heard about plans for Information Technology updates in the county which include short-, medium-, and long-term goals for infrastructure and other planned technological improvements over time. Commissioners had previously set aside some funding in the current budget as well as next year’s budget. The things this money doesn’t fund will come before future meetings of the Commissioner’s Court.
Other items approved by Commissioners Monday, included a budgetary amendment to purchase two vans instead of busses for the Walker County Senior Center. The vans cost $84,800 a piece an amount less than the busses would cost. The first van was purchased out of American Rescue Plan funds with the second coming from the current year’s General Fund Contingency funds.
Commissioners also approved funds not to exceed $7,000 for Walker County to participate in a pilot program with the Texas Indigent Defense Commission. It’s hoped that the software the program will implement will improve efficiency and lessen the time needed to assign defense lawyers to those who need one. It’s hoped that the program will be a cost and time savings for participating counties.
Commissioners approved payment of past due overtime funds for the District Clerks from the 2021-2022 budgeted funds. The overtime was incurred due to staffing shortages because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Commissioners approved the purchase of two mobile radios and two handheld radios and accessories in order to communicate with the Texas Forestry Service.
Commissioners approved the awarding of bid to Beckham and Jones Company. The company is tasked with replacing five air conditioning condensing units, in the Walker County Jail.
Commissioners also approved a new nine-Day EMS schedule which will be implemented as of Oct. 1.
Commissioners also affirmed the decision to hire Dr. Jay Kovar as the new EMS Medical Director beginning Oct. 1. Kovar will start the transition process on Sept.1, as a salaried employee of Walker County, for $72,000 annually.
Commissioners authorized $30,000 for Bleyl Engineering to perform engineering and design work related to improvements to the Courthouse Square sidewalks, curbs, stairs, and other appurtenances.
Commissioners also approved the consent agenda, before adjourning the meeting.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
