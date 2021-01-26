A new report ranks Walker County among the most philanthropic places in Texas.
SmartAsset recently published a ranking of the “Most Generous Counties” in Texas in 2020, and Walker County ranks No. 58. Nearby Montgomery County ranked No. 7 in the study, while Brazos County ranked No. 32.
The full SmartAsset study is online.
Top 10 most generous counties in Texas
Rank
County
Contributions as Percentage of Income
Percentage of Returns Itemizing Charitable Contributions
Most Generous Places Index
1
Kendall County, TX
2.19%
15.35%
54.68
2
Rockwall County, TX
1.82%
14.43%
49.74
3
Collin County, TX
1.77%
13.77%
47.73
4
Denton County, TX
1.66%
12.92%
44.78
5
Fort Bend County, TX
1.66%
12.91%
44.72
6
Travis County, TX
2.28%
10.40%
42.38
7
Montgomery County, TX
1.67%
11.48%
41.10
8
Gillespie County, TX
2.50%
9.14%
40.64
9
Comal County, TX
1.42%
11.25%
38.80
10
Midland County, TX
2.40%
8.34%
37.88
