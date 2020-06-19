The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying suspects in a string of vehicle thefts earlier this week.
According to a release from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, four different trucks were stolen in the early morning hours Wednesday. Each vehicle was left unlocked with its keys left inside.
At approximately 5:50 a.m. deputies responded to the 100 block of Longhorn Loop, when the homeowner advised authorities that someone had taken his 2019 Ford F250 truck. A 2019 Ram 1500 truck, with a 16-foot dual-axle flatbed trailer attached, was later reported stolen in the 80 block of Dana Road, followed by a 2011 GMC Sierra that was reported stolen from the 18400 block of Old Danville Road. A fourth truck was stolen off of FM 2693 in the Winters Bayou community of San Jacinto County.
Three of the four trucks have been recovered by Sheriff deputies, each of which were hidden within wooded areas around the city of New Waverly. The only truck missing is a grey 2011 GMC Sierra four-door truck.
Detectives are asking the public’s help to identify two people of interest in the investigation. If you have any information or recognize the individuals please contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division at 936-435-2400.
Detectives would also like to remind the public to please remove the keys and lock your vehicles, and if you see anything suspicious out of the ordinary to please contact law enforcement immediately and report it.
Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force is composed of detectives from five different agencies to include Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The mission of the auto theft task force is to investigate and recover stolen items including both motorized and non-motorized vehicles and trailers which were stolen in the task force’s operational area or are found in the area after being stolen.
