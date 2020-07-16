Huntsville Police Department
July 15
700 blk. Powell Rd. — Suspicious incident.
614 6th St. — Domestic dispute.
1634 Greenbriar — Missing person.
1102 11th St. — Burglary of a building.
1149 Southwood Dr. — Found property.
259 I-45 S. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 15
157 Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.
25 Hill St. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.
2272 Hwy. 190 — Theft.
9309 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.
Walker County Jail docket
July 15
Teresa Dennis — Deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm).
Richard Portwood — Public intoxication.
Brandy Johnson — Public intoxication.
Maria T. Villanueva — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.
Markus O. McGary — Public intoxication.
Jarrett D. Malone — Public intoxication.
Johnathan A. Johnson — Public intoxication.
Juan C. Ibarra — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), failure to stop at a designated point.
Caitlin A. Spear — Public intoxication.
Joel A. Perez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.