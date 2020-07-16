Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 15

700 blk. Powell Rd. — Suspicious incident.

614 6th St. — Domestic dispute.

1634 Greenbriar — Missing person.

1102 11th St. — Burglary of a building.

1149 Southwood Dr. — Found property.

259 I-45 S. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 15

157 Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.

25 Hill St. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.

2272 Hwy. 190 — Theft.

9309 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.

Walker County Jail docket

July 15

Teresa Dennis — Deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm).

Richard Portwood — Public intoxication.

Brandy Johnson — Public intoxication.

Maria T. Villanueva — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.

Markus O. McGary — Public intoxication.

Jarrett D. Malone — Public intoxication.

Johnathan A. Johnson — Public intoxication.

Juan C. Ibarra — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), failure to stop at a designated point.

Caitlin A. Spear — Public intoxication.

Joel A. Perez Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

