Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 11
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief/ assault by threat.
Montgomery Rd./ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
1010 8th St. — Domestic dispute.
11th St./ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
3000 SH 30 — Minor auto wreck.
96 Mary Lake Ct. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
141 IH 45 — Found property.
Dec. 12
FM 2821/ SH 75 N — Minor auto wreck.
608 Hayman St. — Assault.
2501 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
1305 14th St. — Injury to child.
1323 Avenue C — Aggravated assault.
44 Estill Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
236 Magnolia Way — Domestic dispute.
2201 Bobby K Marks — Robbery.
3300 Pine Grove — Fight.
2830 Lake Rd. — Assault.
2830 Lake Rd. — Dog bite.
250 Wanza Dr. — Assault.
339 SH 75 — Minor auto wreck.
1100 University Ave. — Major auto wreck.
Dec. 13
2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2406 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
111 Pine Valley — Domestic dispute.
235 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.
1440 Brazos Dr. — Unattended death.
302 7th St. — Aggravated assault.
2300 SH 19 — Major auto wreck.
1100 MLK — Minor auto wreck.
148 Varsity Dr. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 11
48 Lake Falls Rd. — Theft.
28 Gold Leaf Ln. — Domestic dispute.
501 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.
136 Shorewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.
7 Summer Place — Domestic dispute.
7405 SH 75 S — Minor auto wreck.
Dec. 12
10 Branch Ln. — Disturbance.
1295 US 190 — Disturbance.
292 FS Rd. 214 — Terroristic threat.
FM 2821 W./ SH 75 N — Major auto wreck.
32 Pine Breeze St. — Child or elderly abuse.
995 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.
Dec. 13
50 M Williams Rd. — Criminal trespass.
2303 SH 19 — Major auto wreck.
77 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 11
David L. Russ Jr. — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Devin T. Reinke — Interfere with public duties.
John M. Cosgriff — DWI, accident involving damage, possession of a controlled substance.
Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication.
Kenton P. Wood — Fleeing from a peace officer.
Chanee B. Briscoe — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Dec. 12
Allen R. Hayslip — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jantz C. Martinez — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.
David Hatten — Parole and pardon board violation, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Sandie Galvan — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Gary D. Farek — Cockfighting, assault causing building injury.
Jose L. Hernandez — Assault causing bodily injury.
Ryan Cason — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, DWI.
Angelina Durham — Assault, possession of a controlled substance, DWI (3 counts).
Dec. 13
Brandi L. Cook — Abandon endanger a child.
Martin R. Bienvenue — Stalking.
Marion W. Blanks — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Ernest L. Wilson — Criminal trespass.
Jency R. Gray — Possession of a dangerous drug, DWI.
Dec. 14
Matthew Gould — Possession dangerous drug, DWI.
Toby Martin — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.
