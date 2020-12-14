Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Dec. 11

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief/ assault by threat.

Montgomery Rd./ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

1010 8th St. — Domestic dispute.

11th St./ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

3000 SH 30 — Minor auto wreck.

96 Mary Lake Ct. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

141 IH 45 — Found property.

Dec. 12

FM 2821/ SH 75 N — Minor auto wreck.

608 Hayman St. — Assault.

2501 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

1305 14th St. — Injury to child.

1323 Avenue C — Aggravated assault.

44 Estill Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

236 Magnolia Way — Domestic dispute.

2201 Bobby K Marks — Robbery.

3300 Pine Grove — Fight.

2830 Lake Rd. — Lake Rd. — Assault.

2830 Lake Rd. — Dog bite.

250 Wanza Dr. — Assault.

339 SH 75 — Minor auto wreck.

1100 University Ave. — Major auto wreck.

Dec. 13

2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2406 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

111 Pine Valley — Domestic dispute.

235 IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

1440 Brazos Dr. — Unattended death.

302 7th St. — Aggravated assault.

2300 SH 19 — Major auto wreck.

1100 MLK — Minor auto wreck.

148 Varsity Dr. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Dec. 11

48 Lake Falls Rd. — Theft.

28 Gold Leaf Ln. — Domestic dispute.

501 IH 45 N. — Major auto wreck.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Domestic dispute.

7 Summer Place — Domestic dispute.

7405 SH 75 S — Minor auto wreck.

Dec. 12

10 Branch Ln. — Disturbance.

1295 US 190 — Disturbance.

292 FS Rd. 214 — Terroristic threat.

FM 2821 W./ SH 75 N — Major auto wreck.

32 Pine Breeze St. — Child or elderly abuse.

995 Wood Farm Rd. — Animal abuse.

Dec. 13

50 M Williams Rd. — Criminal trespass.

2303 SH 19 — Major auto wreck.

77 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 11

David L. Russ Jr. — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Devin T. Reinke — Interfere with public duties.

John M. Cosgriff — DWI, accident involving damage, possession of a controlled substance.

Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication.

Kenton P. Wood — Fleeing from a peace officer.

Chanee B. Briscoe — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Dec. 12

Allen R. Hayslip — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jantz C. Martinez — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.

David Hatten — Parole and pardon board violation, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Sandie Galvan — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Gary D. Farek — Cockfighting, assault causing building injury.

Jose L. Hernandez — Assault causing bodily injury.

Ryan Cason — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, DWI.

Angelina Durham — Assault, possession of a controlled substance, DWI (3 counts).

Dec. 13

Brandi L. Cook — Abandon endanger a child.

Martin R. Bienvenue — Stalking.

Marion W. Blanks — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Ernest L. Wilson — Criminal trespass.

Jency R. Gray — Possession of a dangerous drug, DWI.

Dec. 14

Matthew Gould — Possession dangerous drug, DWI.

Toby Martin — Tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.

Tags

Trending Video