Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 18
1113 Southwood Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
1511 Dogwood Ln. — Stolen vehicle.
228 Evergreen Dr. — Missing person.
2353 Avenue M — Stolen vehicle.
2450 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
620 Hickory Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
196 IH-45 N. — Vehicle burglary.
376 FM 2821 W. — Criminal mischief.
607 MLK Blvd. — Theft.
215 IH-45 N. — Theft.
1317 19th Street — Child abuse.
2333 Lake Rd. — Assault.
107 Earl Rd. — Theft of firearm.
Aug. 19
1400 blk Nottingham — Sexual assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 18
72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.
20 Lake Falls Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Aug. 19
17 Obannon Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 18
Rodrick D. McGowan — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Zuniga — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
Kristopher J. Thornhill — Hold over.
Kendall L. Purvis — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Gary Rusler — Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Tony A. Davis — DWI (3rd or more).
Jason T. Pinon — Failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register.
Aug. 19
Giovanni M. Martinez — Continuous violence against the family.
