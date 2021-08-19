Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 18

1113 Southwood Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

1511 Dogwood Ln. — Stolen vehicle.

228 Evergreen Dr. — Missing person.

2353 Avenue M — Stolen vehicle.

2450 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

620 Hickory Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

196 IH-45 N. — Vehicle burglary.

376 FM 2821 W. — Criminal mischief.

607 MLK Blvd. — Theft.

215 IH-45 N. — Theft.

1317 19th Street — Child abuse.

2333 Lake Rd. — Assault.

107 Earl Rd. — Theft of firearm.

Aug. 19

1400 blk Nottingham — Sexual assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 18

72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.

20 Lake Falls Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Aug. 19

17 Obannon Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 18

Rodrick D. McGowan — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Zuniga — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

Kristopher J. Thornhill — Hold over.

Kendall L. Purvis — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Gary Rusler — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Tony A. Davis — DWI (3rd or more).

Jason T. Pinon — Failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register.

Aug. 19

Giovanni M. Martinez — Continuous violence against the family.

