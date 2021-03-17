Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 16

3102 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1220 11th Street — Domestic dispute.

608 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.

1900 SH 30 E. — Major auto wreck.

200 Brookview Dr. — Major auto wreck.

200 blk. FM 247 — Major auto wreck.

200 blk. FM 247 — Fleet wreck.

700 Hickory St. — Criminal mischief.

March 17

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 16

1500 US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.

FM 247/ FM 2628 — Drugs/ narcotics.

US 190/ E. Fork Dr. — Vehicle fire.

70 Hadley Creek Bend — Theft.

1050 Macedonia Dr. — Criminal trespass.

717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual assault.

182 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.

421 Mechanic St. — Disturbance.

McGilberry Rd./ Fishermans Trl. — Public intoxication.

March 17

11 Oak Glen Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 16

Jamie L. Haman — Possession of a controlled substance.

Angela K. Leet — Possession of a controlled substance.

Ty B. Hill — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Storey N. Koehler — Possession of a controlled substance.

Andrew W. Cline — Possession of marijuana.

Kenneth L. Bradley — Coercion of public servant.

Markea Flucas — Duty on striking fixture.

Joshua I. Rhone — Possession of marijuana.

Loren O. Bayda — Public intoxication.

Tags

Trending Video