Huntsville Police Department
March 16
3102 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1220 11th Street — Domestic dispute.
608 Hayman St. — Domestic dispute.
1900 SH 30 E. — Major auto wreck.
200 Brookview Dr. — Major auto wreck.
200 blk. FM 247 — Major auto wreck.
200 blk. FM 247 — Fleet wreck.
700 Hickory St. — Criminal mischief.
March 17
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 16
1500 US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.
FM 247/ FM 2628 — Drugs/ narcotics.
US 190/ E. Fork Dr. — Vehicle fire.
70 Hadley Creek Bend — Theft.
1050 Macedonia Dr. — Criminal trespass.
717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual assault.
182 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.
421 Mechanic St. — Disturbance.
McGilberry Rd./ Fishermans Trl. — Public intoxication.
March 17
11 Oak Glen Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 16
Jamie L. Haman — Possession of a controlled substance.
Angela K. Leet — Possession of a controlled substance.
Ty B. Hill — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Storey N. Koehler — Possession of a controlled substance.
Andrew W. Cline — Possession of marijuana.
Kenneth L. Bradley — Coercion of public servant.
Markea Flucas — Duty on striking fixture.
Joshua I. Rhone — Possession of marijuana.
Loren O. Bayda — Public intoxication.
