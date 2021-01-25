Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 22
1101 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.
2700 blk 11th Street — Evading with vehicle.
1300 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
2450 Lake Road — Domestic dispute.
263 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2209 Bobby K Marks — Failure to stop and give information.
1400 7th Street — Found property.
3357 Pine Grove Drive — Minor auto wreck.
517 11th Street — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jan. 23
2209 Bobby K Marks — Assault.
1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
1424 14th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
2615 El Toro — Suspicious activity.
1220 11th Street — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1001 Broadmoore Drive — Animal bite.
1506 Windwood — Domestic dispute.
931 Trinity Cutoff — Domestic dispute.
Jan. 24
1905 Normal Park — Residential burglary.
1000 12th Street — Missing person.
2812 Sam Houston Avenue — Assault.
1000 Trinity Cutoff — Assault.
3019 Sam Houston Avenue — Domestic dispute.
1406 Hill Pine — Domestic dispute.
141 IH 45 S. — Theft.
114 Varsity Drive — Dog bite.
111 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 22
840 FM 405 — Civil dispute
135 Parrish Street — Domestic dispute.
92 Pavey Circle — Theft.
Ward Road/ Goffney Road — Shots heard.
41 Calvary Road — Civil dispute.
462 FM 1696 W. — Assisting other agency.
Jan. 23
82 FM 2693 — Domestic dispute.
1330 Old Phelps Road — Domestic dispute.
147 Morris Lane — Domestic dispute.
150 Sunset Lake Road — Unattended death.
14 Carolyn Street — Disturbance.
20 Julia Justice Road — Criminal trespass.
4318 FM 1374 — Shots heard.
Jan. 24
418 Roy Webb Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
FM 1791/ Gazebo St. — Minor auto wreck.
21 East Fork Drive — Stolen vehicle.
East Fork Drive/ US 190 — Stolen vehicle.
275 Robert Street — Criminal mischief.
9317 SH 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
FM 2929/ US 190 — Domestic dispute.
93312 SH 75 S. — Criminal trespass.
2253 FM 247 — Assault.
995 Wood Farm Road — Criminal mischief.
Jan. 25
109 Horshoe Lake Road — Child or elderly abuse.
995 Wood Farm Road — Attempted suicide.
IH 45 N./ Montgomery Road — Minor auto wreck.
SH 150 E./ FM 1097 — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 22
Alexis M. Miller — Parole and pardon board violation.
Amanda M. Adair — Failure to identify as a fugitive.
Marlin Spiller — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.
Johnny Burks — Fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.
Misty Menard — Fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.
Jan. 23
Lorenzo D. Kizzie — Possession of marijuana, theft of property, credit or debit card abuse, prohibited substance in correctional facility.
Rachel D. Montgomery — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 24
Ricardo Polio — Public intoxication.
Royce Merchant — Assault of a family/ household member, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Winter R. Baliukonis — Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (4 counts).
Patrick D. Sykes — Possession of a controlled substance.
Richard K. Alexander — DWI.
Jonathan Vanegas — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Jan. 25
William L. Starr — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
