Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 22

1101 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.

2700 blk 11th Street — Evading with vehicle.

1300 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

2450 Lake Road — Domestic dispute.

263 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

2209 Bobby K Marks — Failure to stop and give information.

1400 7th Street — Found property.

3357 Pine Grove Drive — Minor auto wreck.

517 11th Street — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jan. 23

2209 Bobby K Marks — Assault.

1500 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

1424 14th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

2615 El Toro — Suspicious activity.

1220 11th Street — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1001 Broadmoore Drive — Animal bite.

1506 Windwood — Domestic dispute.

931 Trinity Cutoff — Domestic dispute.

Jan. 24

1905 Normal Park — Residential burglary.

1000 12th Street — Missing person.

2812 Sam Houston Avenue — Assault.

1000 Trinity Cutoff — Assault.

3019 Sam Houston Avenue — Domestic dispute.

1406 Hill Pine — Domestic dispute.

141 IH 45 S. — Theft.

114 Varsity Drive — Dog bite.

111 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 22

840 FM 405 — Civil dispute

135 Parrish Street — Domestic dispute.

92 Pavey Circle — Theft.

Ward Road/ Goffney Road — Shots heard.

41 Calvary Road — Civil dispute.

462 FM 1696 W. — Assisting other agency.

Jan. 23

82 FM 2693 — Domestic dispute.

1330 Old Phelps Road — Domestic dispute.

147 Morris Lane — Domestic dispute.

150 Sunset Lake Road — Unattended death.

14 Carolyn Street — Disturbance.

20 Julia Justice Road — Criminal trespass.

4318 FM 1374 — Shots heard.

Jan. 24

418 Roy Webb Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

FM 1791/ Gazebo St. — Minor auto wreck.

21 East Fork Drive — Stolen vehicle.

East Fork Drive/ US 190 — Stolen vehicle.

275 Robert Street — Criminal mischief.

9317 SH 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

FM 2929/ US 190 — Domestic dispute.

93312 SH 75 S. — Criminal trespass.

2253 FM 247 — Assault.

995 Wood Farm Road — Criminal mischief.

Jan. 25

109 Horshoe Lake Road — Child or elderly abuse.

995 Wood Farm Road — Attempted suicide.

IH 45 N./ Montgomery Road — Minor auto wreck.

SH 150 E./ FM 1097 — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 22

Alexis M. Miller — Parole and pardon board violation.

Amanda M. Adair — Failure to identify as a fugitive.

Marlin Spiller — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.

Johnny Burks — Fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.

Misty Menard — Fraud possession/ use of a credit or debit card.

Jan. 23

Lorenzo D. Kizzie — Possession of marijuana, theft of property, credit or debit card abuse, prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Rachel D. Montgomery — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 24

Ricardo Polio — Public intoxication.

Royce Merchant — Assault of a family/ household member, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Winter R. Baliukonis — Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (4 counts).

Patrick D. Sykes — Possession of a controlled substance.

Richard K. Alexander — DWI.

Jonathan Vanegas — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Jan. 25

William L. Starr — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

