Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 19

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. — Stolen vehicle.

359-A SH-75 N. — Assault.

500 IH-45 S. — Missing person.

1102 Sleepy Hollow — Theft.

560 FM 2821 W. — Found property.

FM 2821/ Hornet Way — Major auto wreck.

3300 Bent Bough Park — Failure to stop and give information.

308 Johnson Rd. — Criminal mischief.

July 20

540-E IH-45 S. Assault.

2002 20th Street — Assault.

IH-45 N./ SH-30 W. — Minor auto wreck.

3205 Elks Dr. — Assault.

1548 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

Gospel Hill Rd./ Gainous St. — Assault.

Overbrook Dr./ River Oaks — Lewd conduct.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 19

18 Bluegill Ln. — Criminal mischief.

2272 US 190 — Welfare concern.

83 West Oak Dr. — Residential burglary.

4 Riverside Ln. — Theft.

2401 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

1827 SH-75 N. — Domestic dispute.

July 20

655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.

3700 SH-19 — Warrant service.

SH-19/ IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

655 FM 2821 W. — Warrant service.

14 Lakeview Dr. — Disturbance.

1500 US 190 — Major auto wreck.

2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

135 Parrish St. — Domestic dispute.

24 W. Walnut Lake Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 19

Colton T. Graves — Assault causing bodily injury.

James S. Juniel — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Patrick E. Robinson — Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Isaiah G. Trevino — Prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Michael J. Jones — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts) - bond surrender.

July 20

Zachary W. Woods — Theft.

Quincy L. Milton — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with vehicle, possession of marijuana.

Julius S. Aminu — Criminal trespass.

Jack C. Clark — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Jonathan R. McCasland — Possession of a controlled substance, stalking - bond revocation.

Rhonda C. Pullin — Theft of property.

