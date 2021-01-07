Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 6

Montgomery Rd./ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

639 SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

600 block IH 45 — Major auto wreck.

141 IH 45 S — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2523 Avenue M — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 6

176 Wood Farm Rd. — Major auto wreck.

225 Fishermans Trail. — Drugs/ narcotics.

603 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.

3126 SH 19 — Animal complaint.

725 FM 230 — Welfare concern.

FS Rd. 213/ Four Notch Rd. — Welfare concern.

Jan. 7

526 FM 1696 W. — Minor auto wreck.

416 16th St. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 6

Shie V. Rodriguez — DWI.

Christian Chavez Prado — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Antwand J. Roshnell — Assault family/ household member.

Arnold J. Salas — Theft.

Brent A. Phillips — Violation bond/ protective order, resisting arrest search or transport, unlawful delivery/ manufacture with intent.

Devin Stair — Public intoxication.

Timothy Dennis Jr. — Assault causes bodily injury.

Cory N. Wistinghause — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 7

Princeton M. Davis — Theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

